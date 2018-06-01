Photo Gallery: Memorial Day, 2018

June 1, 2018
Photos by Jay Cook and Patrick Olivero |

On Memorial Day, May 28, patriotism was on display in the towns of Rumson, Fair Haven and Middletown. Americans paid their respects to those who died in service to their country and held festive  parades.

Some of these photos were published in the May 31-June 7, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.

