Photo Gallery: Skim Bash Makes a Splash

By Lily Marten |

SEA BRIGHT – The annual action-packed Sea Bright Skim Bash took place June 23 and 24 in the borough. Skimboarders ranging from beginners to professionals came out to wow the crowd and judges while competing for prizes. The Skim USA contest showcased skills of all levels and made for a fun and free summer spectacle.

This article was first published in the June 28-July 5, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.