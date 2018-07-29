Photo Gallery: WhatSUP Paddleboard Race on the Navesink

Photos by Patrick Olivero |

RUMSON – The fourth annual WhatSUP Paddle Board race on the Navesink River was held Saturday, July 21 to benefit emergency services at the Unterberg Children’s Hospital at Monmouth Medical Center. Since Kari and Vic Rallo, pictured bottom right flanking Ann Unterberg, first organized the stand-up paddle race, the event has raised $305,000 to benefit the lives of children.

The race was split into a 1-mile course and 5-mile course. With beautiful weather and a breeze at participants’ backs for the first leg of the courses, racers were able to give it their all as spectators and loved ones cheered them on.