Photo of the Week: Blue Jays

January 17, 2017

Blue jays put on a show snacking on peanuts in snowy Tinton Falls on Sunday. The bold birds sifted through the tray, hunting for the heaviest peanuts, which they flew off with clutched in their beaks. Photo by Elizabeth Wulfhorst

If you liked this story, you’ll love our newspaper. Click here to subscribe

Comments

comments

SHARE ON

You may also like

Social

Archives