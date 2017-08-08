Pimentel, Angela M., Age: 67, Tinton Falls

Angela M. Pimentel, 67, of Tinton Falls, passed away on Monday, July 24. Angela was born in Red Bank to Anthony and Josephine Alexander. She worked as a hair stylist and then later in the family catering business at the Tinton Falls Deli in Tinton Falls.

Angela was predeceased by her parents, as well as her brothers, Frederick and Nicholas Alexander. She is survived by her husband, Mark Pimentel; her children, Carey Schwarz and her husband John of Shrewsbury and Wally Weaver of Howell; and her grandchildren, Julian Schwarz and Jack and Nicholas Weaver.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Monmouth County SPCA, PO Box 93, Eatontown, NJ 07724.