Pimpinella, Angelina “Marge”, Age: 95, Red Bank

Angelina “Marge” Pimpinella, 95, of Red Bank and formerly of Shrewsbury, passed away on Sunday, January 1. Marge was born in the Bronx, New York, to Antonio and Amalia Murolo. She ended her career as a branch manager in Colts Neck after 37 years. Marge was a Catholic Daughter of America, a Shrewsbury Homesteader and a member of the National Association of Banking Women. She was a communicant of St. James R.C. Church.

Marge was predeceased by her husband, Anthony in 1981. She is survived by her son, Marc Pimpinella and his wife Mary Lou of Toms River; her daughter, Phyllis McGushin and her husband Paul of Virginia; and her granddaughter, Katelyn Marie of Oceanport.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations in Marge’s name may be made to a charity of your choice.