Pisani, Raffaele, Age: 88, Rowland, Pennsylvania

Raffaele “Ralph” Pisani, 88 passed away at his home in Rowland, Pennsylvania, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, October 15. Born on November 8, 1928 in Calabria, Italy, he grew up there during World War II, before immigrating to the United States in 1950 where he met the love of his life Rosemare (Cino). The couple was married on June 7, 1959 and settled in Kearny, where they raised their family. Mr. Pisani was employed for many years by Western Electric in Kearny and then by the Department of Defense in Nutley until he retired.

After retiring, the couple built their dream home in Rowland, Pennsylvania. Ralph loved the solitude and nature and often had the deer feeding from the palm of his hand. His passions included classical music, of which he was an avid collector, and gardening. He built several beautiful gardens around their home, one garden included a peony, symbol of love and devotion, that was moved from Rosemarie’s childhood home in East Orange to Kearny, then from Kearny to Rowland. The beautiful flowers continue to bloom every spring, which is our hope. A devoted member of the Roman Catholic Church, Ralph was a man of honor and faith, a faith that never wavered no matter the circumstances.

His greatest love, however was family. Devoted to his wife Rosemarie for 58 years, he is survived by her and their three daughters, a son and their spouses: Roseann and Thomas Schulze, Ralph and Marilyn Pisani, Lisa and Eddie Ward and Melissa and Joseph Ferrara; 12 grandchildren, Thomas, James and Mark Schulze, Travis and RJ Pisani and Eamonn McGonigal, Stephanie and Sara Ward and Letisha Ward Lever, Michelle, Matthew and Joseph Ferrara; one great-grandson, Elias Pisani; a sister, Antoinette Spano; and many loving sisters and brothers-in-laws and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his devoted mother, Anna Pisani. Ralph lived a life full of history, color and honor. His smile lit up the room. He will be deeply missed by many.