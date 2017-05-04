Plan Advances to Address Blighted Area

By Liz Sheehan ||

SEA BRIGHT – In a unanimous vote at its April 25 meeting, the borough’s Unified Planning Board took the first step in designating 14 properties in the downtown section of the borough as areas in need of redevelopment or possible condemnation.

The next step in the process will be up to the Borough Council. If the council approves the planning board’s decision, these “Shrewsbury River Properties” will be designated as being in a redevelopment area, meaning variances would not be needed to implement a design plan for the area, Councilman Marc Leckstein said.

Thirteen of the properties in the designated section, from Surf Road to River Street, are owned by Jesse A. Howland & Sons Inc. and CJM Associates of Sea Bright LLC, which share a common post office address.

In 2015, the two companies applied to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for a waiver from the requirement for a 100-foot setback from the Shrewsbury River, saying it was an undue hardship and would make it impossible to build a 147-apartment complex, according to Caryn Shinske, public information officer for the DEP.

The applicant also wanted to reconstruct and raise an existing bulkhead so it would match the seven-foot bulkheads being built on public lands under a DEP and Army Corps of Engineers flood mitigation project, she said.

“The application had been pending because it lacked required information up to this point,” Shinske said on April 12. But new information was submitted on April 10, she confirmed.