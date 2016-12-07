Planning A Playground For Children With Visual Impairment

By Dan Russo

COLTS NECK – The Colts Neck Lions Club is raising money to fund the construction of a playground in Monmouth County specially designed for children who are blind or who have visual impairment.

The playground will be either a completely new structure or an addition to an existing one. It will include special features that use the children’s senses other than sight, such as touch and hearing, to navigate and interact with the jungle gym.

But the project’s goal extends beyond creating a space for children with visual impairment to play. Justin Lotano, president of the Lions Club branch in Colts Neck, hopes the playground will bring together children with and without visual impairment so they may interact and play in an inclusive environment.

“(The playground) allows (children with visual impairment) to have a platform to interact with the other children and have something that will help them be more comfortable in that environment,” Lotano said.