Plans Advance to Replace Howard Commons With New Housing, Retail

By Laura D.C. Kolnoski | FORT MONMOUTH – A long-vacant “eyesore” along Pinebrook Road in Eatontown is the latest Fort Monmouth parcel set to embark on a new life. The 63.7-acre former Howard Commons housing complex of 486 units built in 1953 in the Charles Wood Area, along with a 3,853-square-foot general purpose building, are on track to be purchased by American Properties at Monmouth LLC, part of American Properties Realty, Inc. of Woodbridge. The agreed upon price is $5.9 million. Plans are to demolish the existing structures and construct approximately 251 new residential units with up to 15,000 square feet of retail space, plus pedestrian trails, open space, streetscape improvements, and connectivity to adjacent sports fields. Adhering to requests from Eatontown officials, up to 200 units will be single-family, owner-occupied, detached residences rather than rentals. The remainder of the housing component will fill the 20 percent affordable housing requirement. Eatontown already has one of the largest numbers of rental properties in Monmouth County. Demolition and new construction should commence within 60 days of closing with the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA). Work, to include water and sewer mains to service the property, will be done in phases with completion anticipated within five years. American Properties has committed to creating 28 permanent jobs at the site or 13 permanent jobs if it opts not to build the retail component. The agreement allows the firm to use its discretion on whether to proceed with the retail aspect or devote that space to additional housing or open space.

The company prevailed as the successful bidder the second time the parcel was offered in 2014. After the initial Request for Offers to Purchase was released in 2012, the selected bidder was HovWest, part of Hovnanian Enterprises of Red Bank. Citing higher than anticipated ground water on the site that would require modifications to its development plan, HovWest terminated their agreement. “American Properties listened to the request of our borough,” said Eatontown Mayor Dennis Connelly. “It was slated to be townhomes but we wanted single-family homes and wanted this proper ty cleaned up. We look for ward to seeing this.”