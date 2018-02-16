Pluto Lovers Will Want To Hear This NASA Scientist

By Michaela Boneva |

NASA’s New Horizons Mission Operations Manager (MOM), Alice Bowman, has led her team of about 40 scientists in piloting the spacecraft that made the historic Pluto flyby in 2015 and captured the most high-resolution images of the dwarf planet to date. In hopes of spreading her love of science to young students, Bowman will be speaking at the InfoAge Science History Learning Center in Wall Township from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24.

The New Horizons mission was one among many to be proposed to NASA with the main focus of reaching and exploring Pluto. While many others were not approved or shut down, New Horizons had a more simplistic approach with a lightweight spacecraft and a small team that helped it achieve success.

Starting with the exploration of planets, Bowman will be speaking about how NASA decided to shoot for Pluto and the technological and engineering elements that were necessary to get there. She will also be speaking about the next steps for the New Horizon mission, which was extended after the Pluto flyby to explore further into the Kuiper Belt, the region where Pluto resides. This includes the preparation of different flyby sequences for another Kuiper Belt Object that the spacecraft will be exploring. Bowman said she might also speak about the historic photos returned from the mission, which she describes as being “absolutely stunning, definitely art.”