Poling, Lillian M. “Honey”, Age: 97, Red Bank
Lillian M. “Honey” Poling neé Pittius, 97, formerly of Red Bank, passed away peacefully with her family by her bedside Sept. 13 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
The first of 10 children, Lillian was born in Cliffwood to Joseph and Lillian Pittius. She graduated from Matawan High School and worked in a hosiery mill where she met the love of her life, Jerry. They eloped in 1942 and had two daughters.
Lillian was a long-time parishioner of the United Methodist Church in Red Bank since 1948. There she was active in the choir and the United Methodist Woman’s group. Lillian was an avid painter and enjoyed making crafts in her free time. She and Jerry enjoyed traveling around the world and lived in New Hampshire, New Jersey and Florida throughout their 57 years of marriage.
Lillian returned to Red Bank in 1998 where she continued to devote her time to various activities in the church. Many of her hobbies included painting, knitting, collecting shells on Sanibel Island in Florida, floral arranging, gardening and baking. Many memories were made and are still cherished today while living in Northwood, New Hampshire with her family. She enjoyed watching soap operas, golf, game shows and Judge Judy.
Lillian was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Lillian Pittius; husband Gerard Poling; granddaughter Danielle Russo; grandson Todd Nevad; six brothers, Herbert, John, Bill, Joe, Bob and Augie and three sisters, Elizabeth Visconi, Emma-Jane Nadler and Helen Dolan.
She is survived by two daughters, Eileen Garvin of Eatontown and Linda Russo (Nick) of Virgina; four grandchildren, Pete Nevad (Jill) of Neptune, Erik Page (Violetta) of Virginia, Justin Page (Christy) of Florida, Kelly Roman (Jay) of Eatontown and Florence “Pinky” Houston of Eatontown; 10 great-grandchildren, Matthew and Josh Nevad, Benjamin and Brendan Page, Josh, Jacob, Aidan and Liam Page and Nicholas and Sofia Roman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank George and Jane Schildge for devoting their time to making house visits over the past 10 years; Lares Homecare for the extraordinary care given by her home health aide Ernestine over the past seven years; the staff at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, especially Sharon L. for devoting her time and energy to mom’s care and, last but not least, the amazing team of Ascend Hospice who in just two short days showed so much support and compassion for mom and our family.
Visitation was held Sept. 19 at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. Funeral Services were held Sept. 20 at Thompson Memorial Home, followed by burial at Rose Hill Cemetery, Matawan.
