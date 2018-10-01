Poling, Lillian M. “Honey”, Age: 97, Red Bank

Lillian M. “Honey” Poling neé Pittius, 97, formerly of Red Bank, passed away peacefully with her family by her bedside Sept. 13 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

The first of 10 children, Lillian was born in Cliffwood to Joseph and Lillian Pittius. She graduated from Matawan High School and worked in a hosiery mill where she met the love of her life, Jerry. They eloped in 1942 and had two daughters.

Lillian was a long-time parishioner of the United Methodist Church in Red Bank since 1948. There she was active in the choir and the United Methodist Woman’s group. Lillian was an avid painter and enjoyed making crafts in her free time. She and Jerry enjoyed traveling around the world and lived in New Hampshire, New Jersey and Florida throughout their 57 years of marriage.

Lillian returned to Red Bank in 1998 where she continued to devote her time to various activities in the church. Many of her hobbies included painting, knitting, collecting shells on Sanibel Island in Florida, floral arranging, gardening and baking. Many memories were made and are still cherished today while living in Northwood, New Hampshire with her family. She enjoyed watching soap operas, golf, game shows and Judge Judy.