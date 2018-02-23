Pollack, Ruth C., Age: 97, Summerfield, Florida

Ruth C. Pollack, 97, of Summerfield, Florida, formerly of Tinton Falls, passed away peacefully locally in hospital Jan. 2. Ruth was beloved wife of the late Capt. Joseph J. Pollack (U.S. Army, Signal Corps), who pre-deceased her in 1968; loving mother of retired Sgt. 1st Class Wayne A. Pollack and wife, Elke of Noblesville, Indiana; and Gregory R. Pollack, REP, CESCO, and wife, Sondra of Atlantic Highlands; cherished grandmother of Natalie, Patrik and Derick; caring sister of the late John Lisowski, lieutenant with the City of Garfield Heights, Ohio, Fire Department.

Prior to marriage, she briefly took up fashion modeling at the May Company store in her hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. Ruth’s life became a full one as a military wife after World War II, traveling to various Army posts in Europe and across the U.S. until settling locally at Fort Hancock and lastly at Fort Monmouth. She and her late husband were active members of the Fort Monmouth Officer’s Club at Gibbs’ Hall. She briefly worked as a member of the staff at the office of Rep. James J. Howard (D-NJ3). Upon acquiring her long-term home in Tinton Falls, when her husband was deployed overseas, she took up work in the food service industry. At various times she worked as banquet staff at the Berkley Carteret Hotel and Albion Hotel in Asbury Park, and the Molly Pitcher Inn in Red Bank. Then she was asked to work closer to home by the late Peter Delamos, and became a work fixture for over 20 years at the evolution of both the Spirit Spot/Charley Brown’s/Gertrude Brown’s and The Dam Site/Grist Mill in Tinton Falls. Then she took off following along with other “widowed officers’ wives” (WOW’s) who were her friends, chasing “better” weather, first to live in Tucson, Arizona for a few years and then settling in at Summerfield, Florida, near The Villages.

She was a compassionate and caring friend and regularly helped in her friends’ caregiving as their years went by. She was also an avid traveler and reluctantly stopped driving regularly at 95. She never remarried. She was an active parishioner at both the “old,” and construction of the “new,” St. Dorothea’s church and school buildings in Eatontown, until she moved out of state. She became a regular parishioner of St. Timothy RC Church in Lady Lake, Florida, and recent communicant of St. Agnes RC Church in Atlantic Highlands, while residing locally with her son and family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Atlantic Highlands First Aid Squad and/or to the Atlantic Highlands PBA. Memories and Condolences may be shared at braunfuneralhome.com.