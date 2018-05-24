Pork Roll Ice Cream? Not Going There, Say Some Vendors

By Chris Rotolo |

Bold and experimental flavors are a trademark of the Garden State’s culinary scene, but according to some of the Two River area’s top ice cream distributors, one buzz-worthy offering sweeping through northwestern New Jersey has little chance of finding its way down the coastline.

The internet was aghast earlier this month when Windy Brow Farms in Fredon Township revealed its Taylor ham-flavored ice cream, infusing bits of salty and savory breakfast meat into the creamy dessert mix.

To offset salty pork roll, the Windy Brow dairy farmers incorporate maple syrup and French toast fragments into the concoction.