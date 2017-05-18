Port Belford Plan Ready To Set Sail

By Jay Cook | MIDDLETOWN – Anticipated plans for a cultural and commercial revival in one section of the township have finally come to fruition. Still reeling from damage incurred by Super Storm Sandy, the Port Belford Redevelopment Plan is ready to give Belford a major facelift, said Middletown Mayor Gerry Scharfenberger. “Now is the chance for you to weigh in on what you think is needed or what you think can work,” Scharfenberger said about residents becoming involved in the redevelopment. The township designated nearly 384 acres, about 350 of which are owned by Monmouth County, in the greater Belford section as an area in need of redevelopment in February of last year. That land ranges from the NY Waterway Terminal along the Raritan Bay down to designated open space area along Route 36 West. Scharfenberger said Monmouth County, Middletown Township and T&M Associates, the project planners, drew inspiration from three specific seaports along the east coast: South Street Seaport in New York City for its utilization of mixed use development; along with Mystic Seaport, Connecticut; and the Tuckerton Seaport in South Jersey for its maritime and historic village influences. “They all have the same sort of vision,” he said about the three seaports. “They’re destination areas, have built on the historic maritime heritage and have recreated that feel.”

While the redevelopment plan still needs Planning Board and Township Committee approvals, the outline presents major improvements along the Bay, especially where the NY Waterway ferry terminal and the Belford Seafood Co-op are located. At the NY Waterway site, the vast parking lot for the hundreds of commuters who utilize daily ferry service could be renovated into a number of uses, ranging from mixed use development with commercial and residential portions to converting much of the parking lot into a parking deck. Also included is a circular amphitheater and stage area and significant room for more retail and restaurant space.

Moving west past the commercial fishing port would be more housing, potentially spread across eight acres with 20 housing units per acre, per the redevelopment plan documents. These housing developments would not stand higher than four stories tall. If approved, Middletown would be following an increasingly popular trend across the state with its own style of transit hub, unique to its water front property. “I know it is a little bit unusual because there are a lot more train stations and bus stops than there are ferry terminals,” Scharfenberger said about the area being considered a transit village. “But when you look at the number of commuters that commute daily from there, to say it’s not a transit hub would not be accurate.”