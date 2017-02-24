Power Line Project Slammed By Former NJ Transit Official

Superseding that, though, would be a decision made by NJ Transit. Since the project would be on their right-of-way, they could either not make a decision, or vote no and disallow the project, stopping it dead in its tracks. Meisel questioned what NJ Transit’s rationale would be for approving the project. “This would just piss people off, and those people are their customers.” JCP&L has been consistent on the project’s need, which stems from a decision made by PJM Interconnection, a regional grid operator that oversees 13 states and the District of Columbia – New Jersey being one of those 13. PJM has stated that a 2011 review found that Monmouth County’s electrical system violates reliability criteria. If completed, JCP&L says the project will benefit the electrical reliability service for 214,000 customers in Monmouth County. On Nov. 28, Meisel, a Bergen County resident, was one of three NJ Transit Board members who took a site tour of the five affected towns along the proposed corridor. Led by Sen. Joseph Kyrillos (R-NJ), the board members met with local, county and state government officials at each site, and spoke with concerned residents who live along the tracks. What struck him most were the number of signs and the people opposing the project across the area. “The residents are getting no value on the need side, and are going to end up paying for a project that will substantially diminish property values along the entire right-of-way,” Meisel said.

At the Dec. 14 NJ Transit Board of Directors meeting, where Meisel later would step down, he took the floor, and gave a harsh decree, offering his personal stance regarding the MCRP. “This is the most unworthy project that I have seen in my entire history of practicing law,” he said. Meisel was also a guest on “Jersey Matters,” which airs on the WJLP television station owned by PMCM-TV LLC, based in Wall Township. On a Feb. 13 episode, Meisel continued with the theme, saying that due to minimal power outages over the last decade, the project does not make sense. (See video.) JCP&L spokesman Ron Morano rebuked Meisel’s claims in the “Jersey Matters” broadcast. “I think it’s fair to say the broadcast contained numerous inaccuracies from the number of poles, the height of the poles and the project’s needs,” he said. Morano also commented about the project being categorized as a “money grab,” saying that is simply not true. “The need for the project is driven by local reliability concerns identified by PJM,” he said. “New Jersey imports far more electricity than it produces, and New Jersey consumes significant amounts of electricity and has few power plants, so it’s extremely rare for power on the local grid to flow out of the region.” Regarding the petition process for the MCRP, it seems that there will in fact be a second public hearing, orchestrated again by OAL Judge Gail M. Cookson. She oversaw the first public hearing on Jan. 25 at Middletown High School North, where it was estimated nearly 2,000 residents from around Monmouth County showed up to voice their concerns. (See story.)