Preston Jr., John, Age: 73, Middletown

Jack “Jack” Preston Jr., 73, of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, February 25 at his home. Born in Red Bank, Jack was fiercely proud of his United States Marine Corps service during the Vietnam War. He was an usher at Holy Cross Church, Rumson, the owner of J. Preston Realtors, and was past-president of the Monmouth County Board of Realtors.

Jack was predeceased by his parents, John and Mae Preston. Jack is loved by those he leaves behind: a daughter, Sheana Preston and her husband Nicholas Ditri; a daughter, Brittany Preston; his former wife, Bonnie Preston; his stepchildren, Frank Pinto and Carri-Ann Murillo; his grandchildren, Cody and Brianna; his partner, Peggy O’Neil; his brother, Jim Preston and his wife Ann Marie; and his sister, Kathleen Preston and her husband Dow Walker Jr. and their six sons; and many friends who were family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 2 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 30 Ward Ave., Rumson. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Foundation for Morristown Medical Center, 475 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960 or online at www.f4mmc.org.