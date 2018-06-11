Primary Election Results In Monmouth County

After voting with his wife at Forrestdale School in Rumson, Welle said in a statement he’s “prepared to carry the Democratic flag in the general election.”

He continued, “America needs a new generation of leaders with fresh ideas to fix a broken Washington. I’m committed to making Central Jersey the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

But that will be no easy task. Smith, 64, was first elected to the district in 1980 and has won his recent elections by sizable margins. During the last midterm election in 2014, Smith won with 68 percent of the vote, followed by a win in 2016 by a 100,000-vote margin.

“I will run on my record of providing constituent services that are second to none and for authoring numerous laws that make a positive difference,” Smith said in a statement on election night. “My staff and I are problem solvers. We have left – and will leave – no stone unturned in the pursuit of just and equitable solutions for tens of thousands of people wronged by a bureaucratic decision or mistake or misapplication of law.”

Smith is seeking his 20th two-year term in the House of Representatives. During his tenure he has co-founded a number of different bipartisan congressional caucuses on subjects like autism, Alzheimer’s disease, Lyme disease and human trafficking.