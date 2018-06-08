Primary Results in Monmouth County’s Two River Towns
Here are the unofficial results from the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office for the 2018 Primary Election in the Two River area, held June 5. The respective winners from each party will face off in the 2018 General Election, set for Nov. 6. Winners are in bold. As of June 7, mail-in ballots were still being processed and provisional ballots were pending.
Atlantic Highlands Borough
Borough Council
Full Term-Vote For Two
Roy Dellosso (D), 237
Charles Lero (D), 238
Write-In, 2
TOTAL- 477
Vote for Two
Penelope Morris (R), 114
Brian Boms (R), 224
Richard Colangelo (R), 117
James Murphy (R), 205
Write-In, 0
TOTAL- 660
Colts Neck Township
Township Committee
Full Term-Vote For Two
No nomination made (D)
No nomination made (D)
Write-In, 28
TOTAL- 28
Joseph “JP” Bartolomeo (R), 934
Frank G. Rizzuto (R), 938
Write-In, 28
TOTAL- 1,900
Fair Haven
Mayor
Full Term-Vote For One
No nomination made (D)
Write-In, 15
TOTAL- 15
Benjamin J. Lucarelli (R), 213
Write-In, 7
TOTAL- 220
Borough Council
Full Term-Vote For Two
Carolyn Williams (D), 454
Cameron Spector (D), 430
Write-In, 1
TOTAL- 885
Elizabeth M. Koch (R), 212
James P. Banahan (R), 212
Write-In, 3
TOTAL- 427
Borough Council
One Year Unexpired Term
Evan Hughes (D), 440
Write-In, 0
TOTAL- 440
Jacqueline Rice (R), 208
Write-In, 1
TOTAL- 209
Holmdel Township
Township Committee
Full Term-Vote For One
Barbara Singer (D), 464
Write-In, 2
TOTAL- 466
Thomas Critelli (R), 948
Write-In, 16
TOTAL- 964
Little Silver
Borough Council
Full Term-Vote For Two
Laura J. Clark (D), 444
Stephanie M. Keenan (D), 445
Write-In, 0
TOTAL- 889
Arthur “A.J.” McNally (R), 429
Christian M. Smith (R), 394
Write-In, 4
TOTAL- 827
Middletown Township
Township Committee
Full Term-Vote For One
Tricia Maguire (D), 2,513
Write-In, 5
TOTAL- 2,518
Tony Perry (R), 2,317
Write-In, 11
TOTAL- 2,328
One Year Unexpired Term
Danielle Walsh (D), 2,486
Write-In, 7
TOTAL- 2,493
Rick Hibell (R), 2,297
Write-In, 6
TOTAL- 2,303
Oceanport Borough
Borough Council
Full Term-Vote For Two
No nomination made (D)
No nomination made (D)
Write-In, 8
TOTAL- 8
William Deerin (R), 188
Michael O’Brien (R), 190
Write-In, 6
TOTAL- 384
Red Bank Borough
Mayor
Full Term-Vote For One
Pasquale Menna (D), 752
Write-In, 20
TOTAL- 772
No nomination made (R)
Write-In, 32
TOTAL- 32
Borough Council
Full Term-Vote For Two
Katherine Triggiano (D), 779
Hazim Yassin (D), 758
Write-In, 8
TOTAL- 1,545
Michael Clancy (R), 195
Allison Gregory (R), 195
Write-In, 7
TOTAL- 397
Rumson Borough
Borough Council
Full Term-Vote For Two
No nomination made (D)
No nomination made (D)
Write-In, 83
TOTAL- 83
Mark Rubin (R), 254
John Conklin (R), 256
Write-In, 7
TOTAL- 517
Sea Bright Borough
Borough Council
Full Term-Vote For Two
Marc A. Leckstein (D), 74
No nomination made (D)
Write-In, 13
TOTAL- 87
William J. Keeler (R), 57
No nomination made (R)
Write-In, 8
TOTAL- 65
Shrewsbury Borough
Mayor
Full Term-Vote For One
David Dragonetti (D), 239
Write-In, 0
TOTAL- 239
Erik Anderson (R), 166
Write-In, 0
TOTAL- 166
Borough Council
Full Term-Vote For Two
Amando Ngo (D), 245
Carol Loeffler (D), 244
Write-In, 0
TOTAL- 489
Jeffrey DeSalvo (R), 165
Donald Eddy (R), 155
Write-In, 0
TOTAL- 320
This article was first published in the June 7-June 14, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.
