Primary Results in Monmouth County’s Two River Towns

Here are the unofficial results from the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office for the 2018 Primary Election in the Two River area, held June 5. The respective winners from each party will face off in the 2018 General Election, set for Nov. 6. Winners are in bold. As of June 7, mail-in ballots were still being processed and provisional ballots were pending.

Atlantic Highlands Borough

Borough Council

Full Term-Vote For Two

Roy Dellosso (D), 237

Charles Lero (D), 238

Write-In, 2

TOTAL- 477

Vote for Two

Penelope Morris (R), 114

Brian Boms (R), 224

Richard Colangelo (R), 117

James Murphy (R), 205

Write-In, 0

TOTAL- 660

Colts Neck Township

Township Committee

Full Term-Vote For Two

No nomination made (D)

No nomination made (D)

Write-In, 28

TOTAL- 28

Joseph “JP” Bartolomeo (R), 934

Frank G. Rizzuto (R), 938

Write-In, 28

TOTAL- 1,900

Fair Haven

Mayor

Full Term-Vote For One

No nomination made (D)

Write-In, 15

TOTAL- 15

Benjamin J. Lucarelli (R), 213

Write-In, 7

TOTAL- 220

Borough Council

Full Term-Vote For Two

Carolyn Williams (D), 454

Cameron Spector (D), 430

Write-In, 1

TOTAL- 885

Elizabeth M. Koch (R), 212

James P. Banahan (R), 212

Write-In, 3

TOTAL- 427

Borough Council

One Year Unexpired Term

Evan Hughes (D), 440

Write-In, 0

TOTAL- 440

Jacqueline Rice (R), 208

Write-In, 1

TOTAL- 209

Holmdel Township

Township Committee

Full Term-Vote For One

Barbara Singer (D), 464

Write-In, 2

TOTAL- 466

Thomas Critelli (R), 948

Write-In, 16

TOTAL- 964

Little Silver

Borough Council

Full Term-Vote For Two

Laura J. Clark (D), 444

Stephanie M. Keenan (D), 445

Write-In, 0

TOTAL- 889

Arthur “A.J.” McNally (R), 429

Christian M. Smith (R), 394

Write-In, 4

TOTAL- 827

Middletown Township

Township Committee

Full Term-Vote For One

Tricia Maguire (D), 2,513

Write-In, 5

TOTAL- 2,518

Tony Perry (R), 2,317

Write-In, 11

TOTAL- 2,328

One Year Unexpired Term

Danielle Walsh (D), 2,486

Write-In, 7

TOTAL- 2,493

Rick Hibell (R), 2,297

Write-In, 6

TOTAL- 2,303

Oceanport Borough

Borough Council

Full Term-Vote For Two

No nomination made (D)

No nomination made (D)

Write-In, 8

TOTAL- 8

William Deerin (R), 188

Michael O’Brien (R), 190

Write-In, 6

TOTAL- 384

Red Bank Borough

Mayor

Full Term-Vote For One

Pasquale Menna (D), 752

Write-In, 20

TOTAL- 772

No nomination made (R)

Write-In, 32

TOTAL- 32

Borough Council

Full Term-Vote For Two

Katherine Triggiano (D), 779

Hazim Yassin (D), 758

Write-In, 8

TOTAL- 1,545

Michael Clancy (R), 195

Allison Gregory (R), 195

Write-In, 7

TOTAL- 397

Rumson Borough

Borough Council

Full Term-Vote For Two

No nomination made (D)

No nomination made (D)

Write-In, 83

TOTAL- 83

Mark Rubin (R), 254

John Conklin (R), 256

Write-In, 7

TOTAL- 517

Sea Bright Borough

Borough Council

Full Term-Vote For Two

Marc A. Leckstein (D), 74

No nomination made (D)

Write-In, 13

TOTAL- 87

William J. Keeler (R), 57

No nomination made (R)

Write-In, 8

TOTAL- 65

Shrewsbury Borough

Mayor

Full Term-Vote For One

David Dragonetti (D), 239

Write-In, 0

TOTAL- 239

Erik Anderson (R), 166

Write-In, 0

TOTAL- 166

Borough Council

Full Term-Vote For Two

Amando Ngo (D), 245

Carol Loeffler (D), 244

Write-In, 0

TOTAL- 489

Jeffrey DeSalvo (R), 165

Donald Eddy (R), 155

Write-In, 0

TOTAL- 320

This article was first published in the June 7-June 14, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.