Puglisi Sr., Frank, Age: 90, Middletown

Frank Puglisi Sr., 90, of Middletown, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 27. He was born in Red Bank and lived in Middletown for over 67 years. Frank worked as a laborer for Local 472. He was an avid hunter. He also had a special talent in woodworking.

Frank was predeceased by his son, Joseph Puglisi in 2006. Surviving are his beloved wife of 70 years, Rita Puglisi; his daughters and son-in-law, Laura Bates, Karen Barker and Nancy and Hugh Sweeney; his sons, Frank Puglisi Jr. and his partner, Joann Smith, John Puglisi and his partner, Joann Squeo, Michael Puglisi and Jimmy Puglisi. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren.

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.