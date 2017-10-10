Quill, Timothy Joseph, Age: 54, Rumson

Timothy Joseph Quill, 54, of Los Angeles, California, and Rumson, passed away on Monday, September 25 at Riverview Medical Center after gracefully and purposely facing a devastating illness.

Widower of his beloved wife, Lisa Casanova Quill, Tim is survived by his son, Timothy J. Quill Jr.; his four siblings, Martina (Michael) Scarrone, Teresa (John) Pfeifle, Katherine (Christopher) Quill and Leonard (Denise) Quill; and his sister-in-law, Laura Quill. He was predeceased by his loving parents, Martina and Leonard Quill; and a brother, James (Hoody) Quill. Also, he was the adored son-in-law of Barbara and Jeff Cooper.

Born and educated in Wilmington, Delaware, he headed to New York City to pursue an acting career in 1985. A student of the William Esper Acting Studio, he was discovered and signed by agent Bob McGowan. He began a long and successful acting and producing career that started with a role in the talented ensemble cast of the Vietnam War classic “Hamburger Hill.” His character, Joe Beletsky, proved to serve as a defining moment for Tim in his career, and he continued to secure many parts in movies and television. After marrying actress and model Lisa Casanova, they relocated to Los Angeles, where they resided and welcomed their son, Timothy.

Other movies included most recently “Argo”, also “A Plum Summer”, “Listen To Me”, “Hiding Out”, “Staying Together”, “The Closer”, “Next of Kin”, “2001 Maniacs”, “Touch Me”, and many others. Television credits included parts in “Scandal”, “Private Practice”, “Big Love”, “Close to Home”, “CSI Miami”, “The Practice”, “Judging Amy”, “ER”, “JAG”, “NYPD Blue”, and a host of others. Tim recently took a position with FedEx where he enjoyed the comradery.

Lisa and the “Tims” enjoyed a long term relationship with St. Monica Roman Catholic Church, Santa Monica, CA. He was involved as a volunteer with the St. Monica School and was also a participant in their youth baseball coaching. A longtime member of SAG Aftra, Tim was always up on the latest in the entertainment industry.

He charmed the world with his easy smile, and his life was filled with grace and the love of his family on the east and west coasts. A truly gentle soul, Tim will be missed by his 15 nieces and nephews, who remember him as one always ready for a celebration.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors of both Sloan Kettering and Riverview Medical as well as their staff for their exemplary care.

In Tim’s memory, the family asks contributions to be made to the St. Monica’s Catholic High School, 1030 Lincoln Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90403.