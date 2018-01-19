Rabuffo, Alfred Joseph, Age: 88, Middletown

After 88 years of family, love and dedication to both his country and career, Alfred Joseph Rabuffo passed away peacefully on Dec. 22, 2017 at Sunrise Assisted Living of Lincroft. Born in Queens to Dominick Rabuffo and Helen (Somma) Rabuffo, where he grew up along with many siblings, Alfred later moved to Jersey City where he met his wife, Lorraine. In 1957 Alfred and Lorraine moved to Middletown. Alfred loved his country and honorably served in the Army during the Korean conflict where he was awarded the Korean Service Medal, five Bronze Service Stars and received the Commendation Ribbon with Metal Pendant. An electrician by trade, he was a part of Local 3 in New York City, where he was well respected by all.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Lorraine G. Rabuffo, who died in 2010. Alfred is survived by his three children: Laura H. Rabuffo and Patrick J. Kenny of Lincroft; Richard H. Rabuffo and wife Diane, also of Lincroft; Alfred J. Rabuffo of Matawan; along with his grandchildren, Michael, Nicole, Larissa and Laura. His absence from their days will be felt by all whom he held dear.

Alfred’s greatest joy was spending time with his family, vacationing in Hawaii and Florida and taking many cruises. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the New York Giants and the Mets. He loved to take long walks that gave him much joy. Alfred was a communicant of St. Leo the Great Church in Lincroft.

Family and friends gathered on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, Dec. 28, at St. Leo the Great Church, Lincroft, with entombment following the Mass at Holmdel Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial donation to American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or to Wounded Warrior Project, 370 Seventh Ave., Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001.

Please visit Alfred’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.