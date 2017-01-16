Race Is On For Legislative Seats

By John Burton

It seems as if the dust had barely settled on last November’s election and its results when candidates began announcing their hopes to run for some legislative races with open slots.

This November’s election will have all 80 Assembly and 40 Senate seats up for grabs. And with longstanding Republican standard-bearer Sen. Joseph Kyrillos’ announcement late last year to not seek another term, it has set off a potential domino effect for the races in Kyrillos’ 13th Legislative District. Just a couple of weeks into the new year the two Assembly colleagues for the 13th have announced their intention to seek the county GOP’s support for Kyrillos’ job. And that has led other local and county elected officials jockeying for position for the chance to capture the Assembly slot on the June primary ballot, on the November’s general election party line. And depending on what happens there, that could free up a space on the county Board of Chosen Freeholders for a Republican looking to step up or for others to give town council or committee a try to whet their taste for political/government activities.

It all seems a bit dizzying for so early in the year. “We’re right into it, right?” said Shaun Golden, the county Republican chairman. “Right down to business for the next year.”

While it may seem early to the casual observer, Golden explained, political campaigns require considerable planning and work and fundraising efforts. And the earlier one starts the more of advantage it can be. Golden has just gone through his re-election bid winning another term as county sheriff. “And that’s a lot of work. You have to reach out to a lot of voters,” he said. “So, I’m not surprised it’s started (already).”

The county organization goes to work on the year’s election soon after county and municipal reorganization meetings have been done, he said.

What accounts for the jump from the starting line? “It’s the situation,” said Assemblywoman Amy Handlin, meaning Kyrillos’ early public announcement gave contenders the chance to get started. An open Senate seat, and likely an Assembly seat, too, “It’s fairly rare to have even one opening on that level,” Handlin said, “to say nothing of even more than one.”

Handlin, of Middletown, has been in the Assembly for 10 years, having been one of the five-member county Board of Chosen Freeholders prior, and had been on the Middletown Township Committee before that.

Handlin said she’s seeking to take a place in the Legislature’s upper chamber in Trenton. “I think the state Senate is the place where the influence of any individual legislator is magnified,” providing the lawmaker with a platform that “allows us to do more for our constituents and to be a more effective voice,” she said.

Declan O’Scanlon, of Little Silver, was the first to announce his intention of seeking the seat that had been occupied by Kyrillos for 24 years. O’Scanlon has been in the Assembly since 2008, having served on the Little Silver Borough Council 13 years. O’Scanlon wasn’t immediately available for comment for this story, but he told other media outlets he sees his work in the Assembly on addressing state employee pension reform, budget issues and property tax reforms as a good foundation on which to build a campaign for Senate.

While both party stalwarts, O’Scanlon and Handlin had been at odds over the gas tax increase debate. It became a flash point for residents and Handlin had staunchly opposed it. But O’Scanlon saw it a part of a whole picture, with the legislative package offering considerable relief to state taxpayers.

But in party politics anything can be forgiven. Case in point, state Sen. Jennifer Beck (R-11), who was one of the most vocal opponents to the gas tax increase, has thrown her support behind longtime friend and former Assembly colleague O’Scanlon.

O’Scanlon and Handlin are so far the only two declared candidates. Should either of them be selected by the party county committee at its convention a little later this year, that would open up an Assembly seat.

Middletown Mayor Gerard Scharfenberger, who won re-election to the Township Council for a three-year term and was selected again to serve as mayor for 2017, has decided to try for higher office, wanting to run for the Assembly if the seat opens up. “It’s an opportunity that doesn’t come up very often,” admitted Scharfenberger, who has been on the township committee for 13 years. “It was now or never for me. So, I have to at least make the attempt.”

But his experience working in municipal government lends experience that would be of benefit in Trenton, he said. “I have a good sense of what’s really hurting the state and tying the hands of local government.”

Robert Marchese, who is in his eighth year on the Fair Haven Borough Council, agreed with Scharfenberger about that experience. “The last thing small municipalities need is any more unfunded mandates,” he said.

As someone who has been on the borough council and on the planning board, he has cast more votes and had a hand in developing the town’s future, Marchese said.

County Freeholder Serena DiMaso, Holmdel, is another potential candidate for this Assembly seat. DiMaso had just won re-election to the board, she was first sworn in in 2014, having served on the Holmdel Township Committee. She was not immediately available but issued a statement about her decision to run, saying she hadn’t anticipated a run for higher office at this juncture. “But with New Jersey suffering from anemic economic growth and reports that for the fifth straight year,” she said, “New Jersey leads the county in residents leaving the state for greener pastures, I believe the opportunity to have my voice heard in Trenton on behalf of the people of the 13th District is one I must pursue.”

Whoever is chosen would mean another position to be filled in the future.

This is the high profile race for Republicans in Monmouth County so far. There are two Democrats waiting to be challenged for the 11th District, Joann Downey and Eric Houghtaling, who will be seeking re-election. No GOP challengers have announced just yet.

The county Republican committee will hold its convention later this year, likely in the early spring to formally endorse its candidates for the party ballot line for the primary election.

The interest and number of qualified candidates stepping forward, Golden said, represents a party rich in talent. “I think it’s a good thing. I think it’s very healthy and it gives people a choice,” he said.

On the Democratic side it’s been less high profile so far. The big political news has been Vin Gopal’s decision to step down as county Democratic committee chairman to seek the party’s nomination to challenge Beck for the 11th District’s Senate seat. And his departure from the chairman spot has David Brown, Long Branch, the county organization’s treasurer, seeking the chairman seat. He’s being challenged by Lorna Philipson, a Spring Lake Heights resident, who ran unsuccessfully against Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Smith for the 4th Congressional District race.

According to Matt Anderson, executive director for the Monmouth County Democrats, the county committee will have a vote for committee members on Jan. 23 to elect its new chair.

No Democrat has yet announced a hope to run for either the Senate or Assembly races for the 13th District.

The 13th District takes in the county’s Bayshore area, from Aberdeen to Highlands, and Monmouth Beach, Oceanport, Little Silver, Rumson and Sea Bright.

