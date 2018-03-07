Ragtime Comes To The Jersey Shore

By Mary Ann Bourbeau |

Two siblings from West Long Branch will be performing together in the upcoming production of the musical “Ragtime,” which runs at the Axelrod Arts Center from March 3-25.

Grace Sweeney, 10, made her off-Broadway debut last summer in “Annie Warbucks” at Signature Theatre in New York City. She has also performed at the Spring Lake Theatre and with Phoenix Productions at the Count Basie Theatre. This will be Grace’s Axelrod debut.

“I’m so happy to be performing with such an amazingly talented cast,” she said. “Musical theater is my one true passion and what’s going to be even more exciting is sharing this with my brother.”

Grace hopes to keep performing and make her career in musical theater.

“It’s fun to do and it’s a great experience,” she said. Jack Sweeney, 12, has performed with Phoenix Productions, Algonquin Arts, Spring Lake Theatre Company and Cabaret for Life. He previously performed at Axelrod in the musical “Gypsy.” He and Grace have performed together in the past, in “A Christmas Story” at the Basie and “Seussical” at Spring Lake Theatre. Their two older brothers, Michael, 22, and Luke, 20, had theater roles when they were younger, so at age 6, Jack decided to give it a try.