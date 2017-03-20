Rally for the Navesink Gains Momentum

By Rick Geffken

Clean Ocean Action is hoping a rising tide of community engagement will lift the hopes of boaters, swimmers, oyster aficionados, and communities in the Navesink River watershed.

The advocacy group held its fifth and most successful “Rally for the Navesink” on Wednesday evening, March 8, at the Viola L. Sickles School in Fair Haven. Led by Executive Director Cindy Zipf, an audience of more than 2,200 people (60 actual attendees and a virtual audience of 2,190 via Facebook Live) heard about the problems and progress concerning the north branch of the two rivers.

In June, Clean Ocean Action reported on the pathogen contamination in the Navesink River, focusing on the downgraded status of the river by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. The DEP closed and condemned 565 acres of shellfish habitat. Zipf noted, “This is part of the cycle of the Navesink River where it cleans up, and gets dirty again. Cleans up, and gets dirty again.”