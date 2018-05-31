Ramos, Marie C., Age: 76, Leonardo

Marie C. Ramos, 76, of Leonardo passed away peacefully May 5 at Riverview Medical Center surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Newark to Francis Hickey and Dorothy Schwartz (both deceased), Marie retired from King James Nursing Home after 22 years of working as a Certified Nursing Aide.

Marie was predeceased by all of her siblings: Richard Hickey, Rosemary Maletto, Shirley Horton, Harry Hickey and George Hickey.

She is survived by her loving husband, Anthony Ramos of 56 years, and four children, Anthony J. Ramos and wife Hiromi Ramos; Charles Ramos and wife Evelyn Ramos; Dolores Ramos and husband James Grasso and Audrey Ramos. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation was private. A Celebration of Life was held on May 9.