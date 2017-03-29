Rathman, Lois N., Rumson

Lois N. Rathman, of Rumson, completed her life at dawn on Sunday, March 5, passing peacefully in her home.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jack Rathman in 1996. She is survived by her three loving children, John G. Rathman III, Carol Lee Rathman and Lisa R. Dell’Anno; and by four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The memorial will be private. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org/nj.