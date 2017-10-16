RBR’s Cochrane Chases Another Berth in Meet of Champions

By Tim Morris |

RED BANK – Charlotte Cochrane and the Red Bank Regional girls cross country team are off to a fast start.

After having very promising results during the invitational part of the season, the Bucs started October off with a pair of big championship wins.

The Bucs won the Shore Conference “A” Central Division title on Oct. 4 at Holmdel Park and followed that up with an impressive win at the New Balance Shore Coaches Invitational on Oct. 7 back at Holmdel.

“It was a really big goal,” Cochrane said of the division win. “We wanted to get the division title back.”

RBR moved to “A” Central in 2016 and, after winning division crowns the previous two seasons, were beaten out for the division by powerful Rumson-Fair Haven.

That didn’t sit well with the Bucs and they were determined to turn the tables this fall and they did, beating RFH, 21-34. Cochrane finished first overall. The Bucs wrapped up with a win with Catherine Wimmer, Claudia Kelly and Christina Wichman finishing 3-4-5. Jacqueline Prestininzi completed the scoring in eighth place.

Cochrane pointed out that the win could “propel us from here. I’m optimistic.”

The division title pushed RBR to the win at the Shore Coaches meet in the Varsity “C” race. Cochrane (20:09) and Wimmer (20:38) went 4-8 for the Bucs. Kelly (21:03) and Wichman (21:12) went 12-13 and Prestininzi (22:11) closed the scoring out in 26th place.

RBR’s 62 points easily bested Indian Hills (101). “We have a good team dynamic,” said Cochrane, who is a senior.

Bucs’ head coach Christopher Desiere said that what was most promising about the wins was the fact that the team is getting healthy at the right time.

“More importantly we had some girls coming off injury that gained confidence with good times that they can build off of for bigger races at the end of the season,” he pointed out.