Recent Rains Keep Mosquito Control Team Buzzing

By Jay Cook |

TINTON FALLS – A rejuvenating summer rain is one of Mother Nature’s best friends.

But long stretches of rain, like the ones that have recently swept Monmouth County, could be Public Enemy No. 1 for the Monmouth County Mosquito Control Division. It means more waves of those pesky, blood-sucking pests are on the way.

“Everybody asks ‘how bad of a season is it going to be?’ ” Vicki Thompson, the department’s acting superintendent told The Two River Times this week. “It all depends on rain. It was crazy in early June and into July. Things were just starting to dry up but it’s back again.”

It’s up to Thompson and her team to zap Monmouth County’s mosquito population. The county division is tasked with testing, treating and analyzing the county’s 665 square miles for nearly eight months of the year, from the vast wooded tracts in Howell to the salt marshes along the Bayshore.