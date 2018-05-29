Recipe: No Bake Icebox Cake

By Elizabeth Wulfhorst |

As the days get warmer it’s time to put away those oven mitts and embrace the no-bake dessert. And nothing says summer like the quintessential icebox cake, an oven-less confection that will have you staying cool while still being the hit of the party.

The classic mid-19th century icebox cake is made with Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers and whipped cream. That’s it. Two ingredients that, when stacked together and refrigerated overnight, turn into a cool, luscious “cake,” perfect for a summer barbecue.

Nabisco, founded in 1898 as the National Biscuit Company and headquartered in East Hanover, introduced the wafers in the early 1920s. Nabisco is believed to be the first company to brand and package its crackers in boxes to keep them fresh for customers. But versions of the icebox cake existed before then.

According to the website foodtimeline.org, the icebox cake was introduced during World War I and is a descendant of ice cream cakes, charlottes and trifles, part of a baking evolution that suggests no individual or company is credited with creating it. Early recipes were much more involved than the simplicity of the two-ingredient Nabisco version, calling for some stove-top cooking and the whipping of egg whites, but these recipes for early icebox cakes evolved to embraced “modern” conveniences like store-bought cookies.

The earliest recipe using cookies is from a circa 1932 Nabisco cooking booklet, according to foodtimeline.com. The earliest recipe combining chocolate wafers and whipped cream dates to 1935.