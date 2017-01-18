Red Bank Fire Department Reorganizes

By John Burton RED BANK – In the closing days of 2016 the borough’s volunteer fire department under went its largest reorganization in the department’s more than 140-year history. Christopher Soden, who has been with the department since 1998 with the Union Hose company and comes from four generations of members, served as the department’s 2016 chief. For much of the last year he worked on the reorganization of the department. His plan was for consolidating some of the companies and members, along with redistributing fire trucks to the different locations. “We’re trying to get everyone to work together and be a stronger unit,” Soden said. Borough Councilman Michael Whelan, who serves as the council’s fire and police commissioner, and Soden acknowledged that active and overall membership in the department is down. This is a situation not unique to Red Bank, as communities everywhere confront ways to address membership shortfalls, as older members die or move away and younger generations simply don’t have the time or interest to dedicate to training and participation.

In the last couple of years, borough officials sold the two firehouses the municipality owned, first the Liberty Hose Fire Company’s house on White Street in 2014, and then last year the Independent Fire Company on Mechanic Street. The locations were sold in a bidding process to private developers, which means, Whelan noted, the properties are now subject to property taxes, having been exempt as government property. A third firehouse, Relief Engine Company, is owned by Red Bank Catholic High School. The school acquired the attached structure, former police headquarters on Monmouth Street. The borough continues to use the house for $1 a year for a 99-year lease from the school, as well as gets to keep its veterans’ memorial on the building’s grounds.

The remaining fire companies, which are independently incorporated, own their houses. But with the loss of a couple of homes for companies, Soden began under taking restructuring and consolidating the department, which has long been discussed but never acted upon. The restructuring involves in part relocating three fire companies, with Relief Engine, Independent Engine and Liberty Hose now based in Relief’s firehouse on Drummond Place. In addition, MONOC emergency and ambulance services will operate out of that location. The borough had contracted to use MONOC for emergency services as the borough’s First Aid squad was also having difficulty recruiting new members. MONOC had been functioning out of the First Aid facility, Spring Street; Liberty Hose had been moved to the First Aid building following Super Storm Sandy in 2012, when the storm had impacted the already deteriorating White Street firehouse. Consolidating the emergency services and fire companies “into the center of things,” in the downtown area makes perfect sense, Whelan said. One of the firetrucks that had been housed at the Relief company has been moved to West Side Hose company on Leighton Avenue, providing additional resources for the company west of the train crossing, and will delay the purchase of a new truck for a year or more, according to Soden.