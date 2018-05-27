Red Bank Man Charged In Fatal Stabbing

FREEHOLD – A Red Bank man has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 26-year old male in the same town, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni Sunday.

Early Sunday morning, Demar S. Reevey, 23, of Red Bank, was charged in connection with the death of Andrew Hill, 26, also of Red Bank. Reevey is charged by police with first degree murder and third degree possession of a weapon (knife) for an unlawful purpose.

According to the prosecutor’s office, at approximately 12:43 on Sunday morning, police received a 911 call reporting a stabbing victim in the area of Tilton Avenue and Bank Street in Red Bank. Police found the victim Hill at the scene. Hill was transported to Riverview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m. Reevey was apprehended a short time later.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Kevin Condon of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Detective Paul Perez of the Red Bank Police Department at 732-530-2700.

Individuals who feel the need to remain anonymous, but who may have information relevant to this investigation can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400; can text “MONMOUTH” plus their tip to 274637; or, they can email a tip via the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com. Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or conviction of criminals and fugitives.

This information in this report was distrbuted by the Prosecutor’s Office on May 27, 2018