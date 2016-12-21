Regional Ocean Plan Laudable, But Does Not Go Far Enough, Says Clean Ocean Action

Story and photo by Joseph Sapia

When a regional plan was adopted that unites scores of federal, state and native American agencies, concerned with Atlantic Ocean issues from New York to Virginia, environmental groups applauded.

They want to see the Mid-Atlantic Regional Ocean Action Plan, adopted Wednesday, Dec. 7, by the federal government’s National Ocean Council (NCO), properly implemented.

But Clean Ocean Action, a Sandy Hook-based environmental group, questioned if the plan stopped short.

The plan formally unites an estimated 140 or so agencies to discuss such issues as transportation, commercial fishing, wind power, recreation and national security to 200 miles offshore of New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. The idea of the plan is if groups communicate and share information now, rather than working independently, they will avoid disagreement in the future.

“This plan will connect federal, state and tribal agencies in ways that will serve the public need, while protecting our irreplaceable resources,” said Helen Henderson, ocean planning manager for the Sandy Hook-based American Littoral Society environmental group.