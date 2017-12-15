Reichman, Meir, Age: 86, Iasi, Romania

Meir Reichman, affectionately known as grandpa, passed away on Sunday, November 26 surrounded by loved ones at the age of 86. Meir was born in Iasi, Romania on February 6, 1931. He traveled the world before settling in North Woodmere, New York, with Sonia for almost 35 years.

Meir was predeceased by his wife, Sonia Knopf Reichman; and their grandson, Paul Knopf. He is survived by Sonia’s four children and their spouses: Michael and Norma Knopf, Woody and Claire Knopf, Phyllis Knopf and Rabbi Yaakov Adler, Marshall and Janice Harrington-Knopf; their 11 grandchildren; and their six great- grandchildren. He is also survived by his children, Esther and Jenny and their families.

When he and Sonia met and married, Meir became an integral part of the family and a beloved, dedicated, and playful grandfather to Sonia’s grandchildren. He was famous for his gefilte fish, chicken soup, and fluffy matzo balls. He knew that life has its ups and downs, and he would always famously affirm, “When you have your health, you have everything – ‘til a hundred and twenty!”

Meir was many things during his 86 years: a Holocaust survivor, soldier, a merchant marine, a chef, a father, and a husband; but the role he embodied best was grandfather. He lived through three wars, two heart attacks, one pacemaker, and a stroke, yet still always maintained a genuine smile and positive attitude. Everyone who met him loved him.

Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, Long Branch, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations in Meir’s honor can be made to the Monmouth Medical Center Foundation, 300 Second Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07740 or at www.monmouthfoundation.org.