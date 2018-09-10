Remembering 9/11 with Solemn Commemoration

Atlantic Highlands |

Monmouth County Park System will host its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at 8 a.m. Sept. 11 at Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook.

Held at the site of the county’s 9/11 Memorial, the ceremony honors those who lost their lives that day. All are welcome to attend. The event is rain or shine.

Monmouth County’s 9/11 Memorial is a tribute to 147 Monmouth County men and women who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks in 2001.

Mount Mitchell Scenic Overlook will remain open until 11 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday, Sept. 9-11, to provide additional opportunities to visit the 9/11 Memorial.

460 Ocean Boulevard, monmouthcountyparks.com

Holmdel

Mayor Tom Critelli and the Township Committee invite all residents to visit the Holmdel Township 9/11 Memorial at Town Hall Sept. 11 to honor the victims of the 2001 events.

All day the township will offer patrons flowers and American flags to display around the Upturned Hands sculpture in an act of remembrance, reflection and respect for those lost.

Holmdel’s 9/11 memorial, designed by artist and resident Kyle Galante, stands 9 feet tall by 11 feet wide and is composed of 90,000 pounds of black granite. Etched into the sidewalk that encircles the sculpture is a depiction of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. The flight numbers of the four planes that were hijacked are etched into the sculpture’s base. The memorial also includes an etching of the World Financial District on its front by artist Philip Hagopian.

The shield insignias of the fire department, police department, emergency medical services, and Port Authority are inscribed next to the names of the victims, and the family members of those lost chose the words “freedom, faith, hope, love, family, and unity” to emblazon the granite that surrounds the upturned hands.

4 Crawfords Corner Road, holmdelrec.com

Middletown

Middletown will remember 9/11 at the World Trade Center Memorial Gardens, adjacent to the Middletown Arts Center, from 7:30 to 7:45 p.m. Sept. 11. Observe a moment of silence and simple wreath tribute to honor the 37 Middletown residents lost in the World Trade Center attack. Please bring a candle. Parking is available in the Middletown train station parking lot. Rain or shine.

36 Church St., middletownnj.org