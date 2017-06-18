Residents Aim to Shut Off Natural Gas Proposal

By Jay Cook |

HOLMDEL – Local residents are turning up the pressure on officials to oppose a natural gas project in a somewhat bucolic section of town.

They question whether a New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) regulator station is necessary and safe for its proposed site at an existing solar field farm along Holmdel Road.

“A beautiful, scenic road, populated by multi-million dollar residential developments, farms, and corporate office campuses is simply the absolute worst location for such an installation,” said Holmdel resident Pradeep Jhanjee.

Last year, the Holmdel Zoning Board of Adjustment held nearly 10 months of meetings and eventually rejected NJNG’s application to con- struct the station.

But the utility petitioned the Board of Public Utilities (BPU) in January for another opinion. On June 8, Judge Elia Pelios of the Office of Administrative Law presided over a public hearing at Holmdel’s community center, at which more than a dozen Holmdel residents echoed Jhanjee’s apprehension about the proposed regulator station, and explained why they thought the plan is detrimental to the Holmdel Village area.

The regulator station is a gas pressure reduction facility aimed to lower the pressure of natural gas from when it exits a transmission line before being transferred to local distribution piping systems. The natural gas transmission line in Holmdel, renovated in 2012, has an operating pressure of 722 pounds per square inch gauge (psig), and needs to be depressurized to 100 psig before reaching homes.

The facility, designed to sit on a 100-foot by 85-foot easement at the Cornerstone Power Holmdel solar farm lot at 970 Holmdel Road (across from Hop Brook Lane) will consist of a filter, natural gas-fueled heater, two regulator runs for reducing pressure, and associated piping.