Restaurant Owner McLoone Takes A Stand Against Straws

By Chris Rotolo |

SEA BRIGHT – One of New Jersey’s most prominent restaurateurs is joining the fight against throw-away plastics.

Tim McLoone, the owner of 11 shore-area dining establishments, has pledged to stop offering plastic straws to his customers, save for use by individuals with special needs and children. Any other customers who request a straw with their beverage will be offered a paper version.

“We have five restaurants right on the water, three of them in Monmouth County, so I think that we have a certain responsibility to do our part,” said McLoone, who owns Rum Runner in Sea Bright, as well as McLoone’s Pier House in West Long Branch and Tim McLoone’s Supper Club in Asbury Park.