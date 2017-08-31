Restaurant Review: Bareli’s By the Sea

Spending a day at the beach under blue skies, in the warm sun, and enjoying the ocean, is one of the great pleasures of the Jersey Shore. As the day wanes, our thoughts often turn to having drinks and a good dinner in order to continue our pleasure. Happily, virtually all the shore towns have accommodating oceanfront restaurants, and Spring Lake is no exception.

Open just nine weeks at the time of our visit, Bareli’s By the Sea sits on Ocean Avenue in the aptly named Grand Victorian Hotel, facing the beach just across the street. Named for a sister restaurant, also called Bareli’s, in Secaucus, this iteration continues the tradition of Italian cuisine in a warm, relaxing atmosphere. Weather permitting, there is a large wraparound porch for outside dining, as well as a spacious indoor dining area. Diners were attired in everything from shorts to dressy casual, so feel free to “come as you are.”

Seafood Salad ($14) was refreshing, but more of a salad with seafood, than the traditional Italian Insalata Frutta di Mare. There was a lone butterflied shrimp on top, some calamari rings, thin slices of canned scungilli, hunks of tomato, slivers of red onion, diced celery, and greens, in a light olive oil dressing. It would have benefitted from more aggressive seasoning and the addition of octopus and mussels.