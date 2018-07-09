Restaurant Review: Bombay River

Who knew cauliflower could be so interesting? Lasooni Gobi ($10) crispy – sort of – cauliflower florets, garlic, mustard seeds, and curry leaves had layers of flavor and a satisfying texture that kept luring us back until the dish was gone.

Another appealing dish, Garlic Pepper Butter Shrimp ($10), presented shrimp cooked in butter, with green pepper, garlic, onions and curry leaves yielding a tangy, moderately spicy preparation, with each ingredient retaining its individual character, yet blending together smoothly.

The highly addictive Lakkhnavi Papri Chat ($8), a crispy, sweet, gently spicy mélange of sweet yogurt, tamarind chutney, crispy crackers, potatoes, chick-peas, and black salt, resembled an upscale version of bhel, a wildly popular street/snack food. This was one of the dishes of the night; highly recommended.

We also found much to like in the Kheema Samosas ($10), well-spiced minced lamb in a thin crust pyramid-shaped pastry.

My DOTN (dish of the night) award went to an entrée of Chicken Saagwalla ($18). Tender cubes of chicken nestled in a creamy spinach purée seasoned with ginger, garlic, cumin seeds, cloves, and turmeric. The silky texture alone was compelling; when I say it was baby food for adults that’s not a criticism, it’s a compliment! Combine that sensual mouthfeel with those complex seasonings which played off one another perfectly, and the dish became irresistible. Excellent!

The Vegetable Biryani ($14) sounded simple, but was delicious and nuanced with secondary flavors. Firmly cooked basmati rice combined with a mix of vegetables: green peppers, carrots, lima beans, onions, peas, cauliflower, and seasoned with turmeric, cumin, and ginger, made this a compelling preparation. A side of cool yogurt sauce (raita) completed the presentation.

From the grill, plump, juicy Lamb Chops ($24) were marinated in yogurt and spices, perfectly cooked to medium rare, and served on a bed of sautéed onions. The blend of seasonings lent an intriguing, delicate taste of exotic spices which did not overpower the meat, and were in perfect harmony.