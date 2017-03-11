Restaurant Review: Il Lago Italian Restaurant

Walking into the recently opened Il Lago in Highlands is a bit surreal. This venerable building was the home of the incomparable Bay Ave. Trattoria from 2005 until Super Storm Sandy rendered it unusable in 2012. Sadly, the much loved chef of that popular establishment, Joe Romanowski, passed away the following year, and the building sat untouched and vacant until Michael D’Angelo entered the picture.

The former chef/owner of Citrico’s in Bradley Beach and other Italian eateries, he set out to reclaim the structure and create his vision for this site. The original high tin ceiling, exposed masonry walls, new floor, expansive granite service counter, and artful lighting, create a warm, rustic, Italian countryside ambience that feels new and intimate, but at the same time, as if it has been there for decades. On our recent Friday night visit, Billy Brown, a charismatic area singer, was in residence, doing classic Elvis, Miracles and Mar vin Gaye tunes, as he strolled from table to table. It was much fun!

The menu offerings break no new ground, but represent classic Italian dishes, well prepared, and done with fresh ingredients, deftly presented in a home-style manner. Mozzarella Carrozza ($11.95), essentially a warm, runny, and very satisfying fried cheese sandwich, was offered with a choice of either a marinara sauce, or caper/anchovy sauce, which our waitperson suggested. Often served with the sauce on the side for dipping, Il Lago’s version is sauced on top.

A generous serving of Insalata Di Mare ($12.95), contained calamari rings and tentacles, shrimp, celery, red onion slivers, and the plumpest mussels I have ever seen, marinated in olive oil and lemon. The mussels were sweet, calamari tender, and the shrimp perfectly cooked, but they were overwhelmed by far too much lemon juice, making the dish very acidic. However, this dish has so much promise that I would try it again.

No issues with balance and harmony in the Cavatelli and Broccoli ($18.95). Plump little cylinders of pleasantly chewy pasta were simply sauced with just enough garlic, good olive oil, a splash of tomato broth and basil; the broccoli florets bite-sized and still a bit crunchy. This was comfort food that delivered the goods in all aspects, and was a favorite dish of the night.