Restaurant Review: Semolina

By Bob Sacks |

Lots of folks believe bigger is better. They aspire to upgrade to a bigger house, more land, a more expensive car and just about more of everything!

Then there is Chuck Lesbirel, who was executive chef at the sizeable Ama Ristorante in Sea Bright for four and a half years, preparing food for their 45 or so tables. Fast forward to June 2018 and Chuck and his brother Tylar are now chef/co-owners of Semolina, a one-month-old, intimate restaurant, with only about 15 tables on White Street in Red Bank at the site of the former Dish Restaurant. Their concept is farm-to- table with the menu changing weekly, reflecting whatever is local and fresh. Yes, the noise level can be challenging on a busy night, but it seems to add to the party-like vibe of the room.