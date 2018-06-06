Restaurant Review: Yumi

If you’re craving sushi, you can certainly go to Yumi in Sea Bright for sparkling fresh fish, but you’ll be missing out on their artfully plated, complex hot and cold dishes, which is really where this Pan-Asian restaurant soars. Yes, there is an abundance of sushi and sashimi, and myriad exotic rolls, too. However, be sure to order some of their intricate preparations from the expansive regular menu, as well as the large listing of specials. A starter of Octopus Carpaccio ($18) was almost too pretty to eat. Paper-thin slices of tender octopus were dressed with savory roasted garlic oil, crispy sprigs of fried cilantro, and sesame seeds. A simple preparation, but one that showed off all of the flavors on the plate. Excellent! Another favorite of the table was Chicken in Lettuce Cups ($11); a mound of finely diced, sautéed white meat chicken, toasted pine nuts, hoisin sauce on the side and four large, crisp romaine lettuce leaves which allow diners to spoon out the chicken mixture onto the lettuce, paint with hoisin and roll the lettuce into a tidy, delicious bundle, with lots of textural interest and an interplay of sweet and savory.

A very popular dish is Pan-Seared Rice Crispy Tuna ($18), six warm, crunchy cubes of rice which are firm on the outside and tender on the inside, topped with thin slices of tuna and a wafer-thin disc of jalapeño pepper; the plate was ringed with an eye-catching arc of colors: bright green chive oil sauce, light green wasabi vinaigrette, and brown spicy kabayaki sauce (a light, sweet soy-based sauce frequently seen on cooked eel). The cubes are drawn through the rainbow of sauces to provide a light, delicious coating. The combination of flavors and textures was truly memorable. After eating this, a special of Madai with Carmelized Tomato ($16), a thick piece of sea bream, topped with a bit of cooked tomato and finished with a dollop of onion aioli was indeed flavor ful, but somewhat soft and monochromatic texturally. Warm Three Mushroom Salad ($13), was a pleasant surprise. A mix of meaty shitakes, enokis and lion’s mane (a large, white shaggy mushroom said to have beneficial health effects), perfectly cooked, dressed with a lemony vinaigrette, and plated with fresh salad greens, made for a light, tasty dish.