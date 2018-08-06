Rethinking Disposable at A ‘Green’ Barbecue

RED BANK – Clean Water Action proved it’s possible to have a fun summer barbecue while being ecologically conscious.

The environmental nonprofit organization, a co-sponsor of the 2018 Indie Street Film Fest, helped host a plastic-free “green” barbecue outside Bow Tie Cinemas July 26, following the screening of “The Devil We Know,” a documentary directed by Stephanie Soechtig.

The eye-opening film exposes the 30 years of water contamination that chemical-producing companies 3M and DuPont knowingly inflicted on human and ocean life. Viewers were astounded by the horror of the companies’ cover-up and raved about the inspiration of a community fighting for justice.

The environmentally conscious cookout was a part of Clean Water Action’s ReThink Disposable program which aims to prevent waste by reducing the use of single-use disposables like plastic straws, cups and bags, plastic cutlery, throwaway foam and more. Some of the initiatives of the event included water refill stations paired with compostable cups and avoiding the use of cutlery by serving finger food.

“The program’s entire goal is to work with government, businesses, institutions and consumers to provide green packaging in the food service,” said Jenny Vickers, communications manager for Clean Water Action. “Rethink the uses of items that you use for a short time period that could potentially end up in our water supply.”