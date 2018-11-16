RFH Students Face the World in New Art Project

By Elizabeth Wulfhorst RUMSON – What kind of picture do you present to the world? That’s one of the questions two Rumson-Fair Haven High School teachers wanted their students to consider for a service learning project that uses art and language to show how change can occur. The RFH Inside Out Project is part of a global project created by JR, a French graffiti artist, and based on his large-scale street photos. According to the Inside Out website, the project, started in 2011, encourages the sharing of stories and messages through portraits, transforming personal identity into public works of art. Kate Okeson, RFH AP Art History teacher, along with AP French Language and Culture teacher Christine Berg, spearheaded the program in conjunction with College Board, the organization that administers the SAT and Advanced Placement courses. “We’re modeling a service learning project, which is how both of our disciplines can impact some sort of learning or change in a community,” explained Okeson. “It’s taking the classroom out into the world and putting it into practice.” The service learning is part of the College Board AP with WE Service program and the goal is to have people who are either at opposite sides or at unknown positions find commonality, said Okeson. On Wednesday, Nov. 7, approximately 125 students lined up in small groups behind a large truck parked at the entrance to the school. The truck, manned by representatives of the Inside Out Project, contained a photo booth with digital imaging and processing equipment. Within a minute of each student’s photo being taken, a large 3-foot-by-4-foot black and white portrait rolled out of a slot in the side of the truck.

The posters were then gathered by Okeson and Berg to be hung in the school’s windows and store windows around town the following day. According to Okeson, the RFH Education Foundation supplied a generous grant, allowing the project to expand from the 30 students in Okeson’s and Berg’s AP classes to more than 100 students and teachers throughout the school. But it isn’t just about the photos. “All the students have met in pairs to kind of discuss a couple of questions about how our image does or doesn’t authentically represent who we are,” said Okeson. “How do we choose to display what we’re feeling? What does that mean in terms of other people understanding us or us understanding others? We’re investigating that on a hyper-local level.” Okeson said the students were randomly paired with somebody outside their social group or grade. “It’s not about being uncomfortable,” she said. “We’re a small enough school that everybody knows each other to a degree, but we wanted it to be less ‘I assume you know all these things because we’re super close.’ ”

“It has also inspired us as teachers to cross the boundaries of our disciplines in order to create a more meaningful learning experience for our students,” said Berg. Ryan Champeau of Rumson is one of Berg’s French students. “I was immediately interested because she (Berg) said it was a way of showing our emotions to the community,” Ryan said. “We’re showing what we feel inward to the outside world in a way, through photos.” Ryan already knew her partner but said they got to know each other better through planning their poses and how they wanted to look hanging in the school’s windows. “We also had some discussions about what emotions we wanted to display to the community because everyone’s going to see it. We kind of talked about how we want to portray ourselves to the school.” After realizing their initial pose of crossed arms wouldn’t work in the photo, they settled on a “fist bump,” each making a fist aimed at the side of their photo. When hung together they appear to be fist bumping. Bobby Hoye of Fair Haven took a different approach to his portrait, going for an individual look rather than a group one. While talking with his partner they agreed “doing things individually would be more powerful and significant than something as a group in this situation,” he said.