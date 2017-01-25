Richter, Kathryn Margolin, Age: 57, Little Silver

Kathy was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Tulane University before moving to New York City where she worked and met her husband Robert at Bear Stearns, later moving to New Jersey to raise her family.

Kathy was predeceased by her brother, Charles Margolin. She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert John Richter; her daughters, Allison Macy Richter and Elizabeth Ann Richter; her parents, Robert and Dorothy Margolin; her nieces, Caitlin Perry and Macy Margolin; a brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Sue Richter; her nephews, Travis, Eric and Kyle; a sister-in-law, Dorothea Eusner; and a nephew, Thor.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Kathryn Richter to The Valerie Fund, 2101 Millburn Ave., Maplewood, NJ 07040, which has been supporting children with cancer and blood disorders since 1976.