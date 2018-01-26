Ridge Road Run To Raise Funds, Awareness For Suicide Prevention

Story and photo by Chris Rotolo

RUMSON – Shock, despair and disbelief.

It was these distinct emotions that flooded the hallways this past October at Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School (RFH), when a beloved friend, teammate and student named Pierce Jarck tragically took his own life at the age of 16.

Teddy Sourlis, a former classmate of Jarck’s, can still recall the over whelming anxiety that gripped him when he was forced to face the news of his friend’s passing.

“As a community it hit us hard,” said Sourlis, a member of the Bulldogs basketball program. “We were still processing losing another friend of ours, Jack Moore, the year prior, and out of the blue, so suddenly, we heard the news about Pierce. And I think it really opened our eyes as a community of teens.”