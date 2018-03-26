Riguardi, Edward A., Age: 85, Little Silver

Edward A. Riguardi, 85, passed away peacefully on March 5 with his daughter by his side. He was born in Brooklyn to the late Peter and Sarah (Butafaco) Riguardi. Edward also lived in Staten Island before moving to Little Silver.

He ended his career as the chairman at Jones Lang LaSalle in New York, where he worked in the commercial real estate industry for 50 years before retiring in 2008. Edward took pride in the work that he did, was a member of the Real Estate Board of New York, and the Building Owners and Managers Association.

Edward had an avid love of golf, which he taught his grandchildren to play precisely. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren; he participated in all of their hobbies and traveled to beautiful places in Europe with them.

Edward is predeceased by his wife, Mary E. Riguardi, whom he loved very dearly; his brothers, Anthony and Biaggio; his sister, Margaret and her husband, Nelson Agis; and his nephew, Peter Agis.

Surviving are his children, Sarah and Chuck Gerace of Little Silver, and Peter and Linda Riguardi of Rumson; his six grandchildren, Charles and Elizabeth Gerace, Marie Ann and Matthew LaRocca, Edward and Jen Riguardi, Peter, Nicholas and Alex Riguardi; and his five great-grandchildren, Emma, Ellie and Peter Riguardi, Matthew LaRocca and CJ Gerace.

A visitation was held on March 11 at John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial took place on March 12 at the Church of the Nativity, Fair Haven. Entombment followed at Holmdel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Edward’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Attn: Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-995. Please visit Edward’s memorial page at JohnEDayFuneralHome.com.