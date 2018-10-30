River News: Storm Surge Solutions, Surf Contest, Submarine Inventor

By Chris Rotolo |

Army Corps Extends Storm Surge Plan Timeline

Following months of public pushback, the U.S Army Corps of Engineers announced it would extend the timeline of its proposed plan to construct a storm surge barrier of steel and concrete that would stretch across the entrance to the New York Harbor from Breezy Point to Sandy Hook.

The storm surge barrier is one of six feasible concepts under consideration, all of which are designed to combat damaging stormwaters and coastal flooding during severe weather events like Super Storm Sandy, hurricanes or tropical storms.

However, according to Cindy Zipf, executive director of the Highlands-based environ- mental group Clean Ocean Action, this particular concept could cause irreparable dam- age to local waterways and leave other coastal communities vulnerable.

“This project in itself is impossible to comprehend, because, though it may provide some protection to those lucky communities (in the Bayshore), those on the other side, including Sandy Hook and other towns in the Two River-region, would be swamped with flooding. The water has to go somewhere. It’ll find a way.”

Zipf added that the introduction of an unnatural construction in that natural setting will alter the ecosystem and change the hydrology of the area, potentially causing more damaging patterns of erosion on local beaches, as well as rerouting the mating paths of certain sea life.

“This isn’t a project we need. The scale and scope of what they’re talking about is just wacky and a waste of tax payer dollars. We need to direct this energy toward more sensible solutions,” Zipf said.

The process of identifying a course of action was expected to be completed by the fall, but the Corps announced last week it would extend the timeline until spring 2020 to allow for more time and transparency.