Photos by Bart Lentini

The young River Rangers and their colorful wooden boats returned to the waters of the Navesink and Swimming rivers this summer. It was a long time coming, since the Navesink Maritime Heritage Association (NMHA) cancelled its weekly summer program last year out of an abundance of caution related to reports of Navesink River pollution. With research assuring them it was safe to explore the rivers once again as long as storm water runoff areas were avoided, the NMHA felt confident the 10-14 year olds could dip their oars back in the water in 2017 to learn boating and teamwork skills, gain new friends and understand the local maritime environment and wildlife under the supervision of Monmouth County teachers. These photos were taken on Aug. 16 on the water, and on Aug. 18, when the children visited Sandy Hook.