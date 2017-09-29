Roberts, Lawrence W., Age: 78, Little Silver

Larry was a member of Navesink Country Club, a former elder and trustee of the Rumson Presbyterian Church and served on the boards of Junior Achievement, Boy Scouts of America, United Way, Boys Club, Holiday Express, Community YMCA, Two River Theater Company, the Red Bank Visitors Center, which he found- ed, Red Bank Economic Development Committee and was twice elected chairman of the Red Bank Special Improvement District (RiverCenter) in 1995 and 1996. He chaired the board of the Children’s Cultural Center, which he founded, and chaired the Red Bank Cultural and Visitor Development Committee. Larry was also chairman of the ACS Business and Professional Committee, raising more than $1 million for the American Cancer Society of Monmouth County and also served as a member of the ACS Board.

An Eagle Scout, he was also the 1993 recipient of the Marshall Erickson Distinguished Eagle Scout Award in recognition of his community service and career achievement. In addition to his many other awards and recognitions, he was the 1999 recipient of the prestigious Joshua Huddy Distinguished Citizen Award and in 2002 Larry and Paulette were selected honorary chairs of American Cancer Society’s Cancer Ball.

Larry was an avid outdoorsman with a special affection for boating, fishing, hunting and traveling. He shared many wonderful adventures worldwide with treasured friends and beloved family, including his involvement with the International Academy of Gastronomy. Many family adventures included dog sledding in the Arctic, trips to Jamaica, the Bahamas and Florida, touring all seven continents with Paulette, and researching and compiling family histories with visits to Wales and other ancestral locations. He especially enjoyed the many fun times with his adorable grandchildren.

Larry was predeceased by his parents, Ethel and Selwyn Roberts; an infant brother, Dan; and three infant daughters, Amy, Elizabeth and Catherine. Surviving are his beloved wife and best friend, Paulette; his daughter, Julie Fleming of Rumson; a son, Dan Roberts of Denver, Colorado; stepsons, Ryan and Andy Gibson; a brother, Dave Roberts and his wife Chris; and four grandchildren, Lily, Molly, Gavin and Sunny.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Tower Hill Church, Red Bank. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lunch Break in Red Bank or Holiday Express.